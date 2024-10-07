Yerevan extends olive branch to Baku once again before COP29 — MFA

YEREVAN, October 7. /TASS/. Armenia once again calls upon Azerbaijan to sign a peace agreement ahead of the 29th United Nations Climate Change Conference or the Conference of the Parties of the UNFCCC (COP29) to be held in Baku this November, Armenian Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Ani Badalyan told Armenpress news agency.

"Armenia, for its part, thinks it makes sense to sign a peace agreement before COP29 starts. I would like to emphasize that Armenia supported the decision to hold COP29 in Baku as an instrument for establishing trust between the parties and peace in the region, and we would not like it to be used for the opposite purpose," she emphasized.

According to Badalyan, "Aggressive rhetoric from Baku coupled with its refusal to sign a peace treaty that includes agreed-upon clauses has led many Armenian and international experts to believe that Azerbaijan intends to use COP29 as a smokescreen for legitimizing an escalation in the near future." "At the same time, talk on the subject is growing. As many analysts claim, in order to prevent such a scenario, it is necessary to sign the agreed points of the peace treaty before COP29, because without doing this, the leaders going to Baku may unwittingly turn into warmongers," the Armenian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman said.

Earlier, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said that Yerevan and Baku had agreed on 80% of the peace agreement and suggested that Azerbaijan sign previously agreed-upon points.