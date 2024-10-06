SCO, OSCE, CICA find no violations in Kazakhstan’s NPP vote

ASTANA, October 6. /TASS/. Observers from the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO), Organization of Turkic States (OTS) and Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA) have not detected any violations during the referendum on the construction of a nuclear power plant in Kazakhstan, Deputy Foreign Minister Roman Vasilenko has said.

"In Astana, the center for assistance to international observers held a series of briefings with the participation of international observers from the SCO, OTS and CICA. The missions’ chiefs said the referendum was held in accordance with the current legislation. In their opinion, the referendum was open, free and legitimate, and they did not find a single violation at the polling stations," he said.

Vasilenko drew attention to the fact that more than 200 foreign journalists took part in covering the voting process.

On October 1, the secretary of the Central Referendum Commission, Mukhtar Erman, said that 177 international observers representing 30 foreign states, including four major international organizations, had been accredited. The OSCE Office for Democratic Institutions and Human Rights had notified the Kazakhstani authorities that it would be unable to delegate its monitors to the October 6 referendum, because many other election-related events were due planned in the coming months.