China ready to strengthen strategic coordination with North Korea — Xi Jinping

BEIJING, October 6. /TASS/. Beijing expresses its readiness to deepen strategic interaction and friendly exchanges with Pyongyang, Chinese President Xi Jinping said in a telegram to North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, sent on the occasion of the 75th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between China and the DPRK.

"China is ready to work together with the DPRK <…> to strengthen strategic interaction and coordination, deepen friendly exchanges and cooperation," China Central Television quotes Xi Jinping as saying.

"I attach great importance to the development of relations between the two countries," he said. Beijing is ready to work with Pyongyang to "promote the sustainable and long-term development of the socialist cause for the benefit of the peoples of the two countries," Xi Jinping said.

According to him, the friendship between China and the DPRK has stood the test of time and "has become a common treasure for the two countries and peoples."

Beijing is a key economic partner for Pyongyang. According to statistics from Chinese customs, the trade turnover between the two countries increased by 3.2 times in 2022 and by 2.3 times in 2023, to $2.29 billion.