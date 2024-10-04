About 70% of arable lands damaged in Gaza — FAO

ROME, October 4. /TASS/. Almost 70% of cropland in the Gaza Strip suffered damage, the UN Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) said, citing the latest satellite imagery data.

Damage to farmland and agricultural infrastructure is growing continuously, FAO informed. "As of September 1, 2024, 67.6% of Gaza’s cropland - or 10,183 hectares (ha) - has been damaged. This is up from 57.3% (8,660 ha) in May and 42.6% (6,694 ha) in February 2024. More specifically, 71.2% of orchards and other trees, 67.1% of field crops, and 58.5% of vegetables have been damaged," the Organization said.

Furthermore, 1,188 agricultural wells (52.5%) and 577.9 ha of greenhouses (44.3%) were damaged by heavy machinery, shelling, and other consequences of conflict, FAO said. Such situation aggravates the humanitarian situation and entails escalation of the famine risk, it added.