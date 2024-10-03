Israeli jets strike Hezbollah media bureau in Beirut

BEIRUT, October 3. /TASS/. At least three powerful explosions shook the southern districts of the Lebanese capital, a source in the local civil defense agency told TASS.

"Missiles were fired at the building that houses the Hezbollah media bureau," the person said. "No casualties or injuries have been reported yet."

Earlier on Thursday, an air strike hit a building in the al-Bashura neighborhood, home to a Hezbollah medical center. According to the Lebanese Health Ministry, the attack killed six people and wounded 11 others.

On October 2, Israeli jets struck the Lebanese capital 18 times within 24 hours. The bombardments targeted the southern outskirts, the Hadas and Shueifat suburbs, and the Burj al-Barajneh refugee camp.