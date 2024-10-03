Lebanon to use all means in fighting Israel — ambassador to Russia

MOSCOW, October 3. /TASS/. Lebanon will use all means to defend its sovereignty in fighting with Israel, said Lebanese Ambassador to Russia Shawki Bou Nassar.

"Lebanon will seek all, I mean, all means to protect itself, to protect its people, to protect its land and integrity and sovereignty," he said in an interview with TASS, when asked whether the country will seek political assassinations to achieve its security goals.

On September 23, Israel started a military operation codenamed Northern Arrows against Hezbollah in Lebanon, carrying out widespread strikes at the group’s military sites. The stated goal is to create a secure environment in areas near the Israeli northern border, so that tens of thousands of people could return to their homes.

In a strike on September 27 Israel eliminated Hezbollah Secretary-General Hassan Nasrallah in Beirut. Overnight into October 1, Israel announced the start of a ground operation in the border areas of southern Lebanon.