Israeli Air Force strikes 200 Hezbollah targets in Lebanon

TEL AVIV, October 3. /TASS/. The Israeli Air Force continues to strike Lebanese-based Hezbollah facilities, the army press service reported in a statement on Thursday.

The most recent strikes targeted military infrastructure, arms depots as well as observation posts used by Hezbollah militias, the army’s statement said, adding that in all, over 200 targets located on the territory of Lebanon were hit.

Moreover, a municipal authorities’ building in the town of Bint Jbeil in the south of Lebanon was struck last night. According to the Israeli military, the building housed armed Hezbollah supporters as well as a large stockpile of weapons. As a result of that strike 15 Hezbollah radicals were eliminated, the statement added.

Tensions flared up again in the Middle East on October 7, 2023 after militants from the Gaza Strip-based radical Palestinian group Hamas launched a surprise incursion on Israeli territory, killing many Israeli kibbutz residents living near the Gaza border and abducting more than 240 Israelis, including women, children and the elderly.

Israel declared a total blockade of the Gaza Strip and launched bombardments of the enclave and some areas in Lebanon and Syria, as well as a ground operation against Hamas in the Gaza Strip. Clashes are also reported in the West Bank.