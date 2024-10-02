Scholz calls for conference that both Ukraine and Russia will attend

BERLIN, October 2. /TASS/. German Chancellor Olaf Scholz called for creating conditions for a conference that would address the settlement of the conflict in Ukraine and be attended by both Ukraine and Russia.

"We now need a conference <...> in which Ukraine and Russia will take part. And we need to create the conditions for that," Scholz told people in the city of Schwerin in comments broadcast on the German cabinet’s website.

He mentioned there was a conference on Ukraine in Burgenstock in June.

The chancellor said it is very important to discuss what opportunities exist.

"I have been doing this very intensively in the last few weeks and months and will continue to do so when, for example, in early October I will speak again with the US President here in Germany. When there is a meeting of the contact group on military assistance to Ukraine at Ramstein Air Base. The question of how this can be achieved should also play a role," Scholz stated.

He reiterated that Germany will continue to support Ukraine. The broadcast was carried out on the website of the German government.

Scholz previously called for a conference on the settlement of the Ukrainian conflict, in which Russia would participate, when he spoke at the Bundestag on September 11. On September 8, in an interview with ZDF television, he noted that the moment had come in the conflict in Ukraine to discuss how to come to peace and called for Russia's participation in a new summit to resolve the crisis. The chancellor said another conference will take place in any case.

On September 12, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said at a roundtable meeting on Ukraine with heads of diplomatic missions that Russia was committed to resolving the Ukrainian crisis but did not see a willingness for honest diplomacy on the other side.