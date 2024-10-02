Syria condemns Israeli attacks on civilians, calls on UN to take action

BEIRUT, October 2. /TASS/. Syria’s Foreign Ministry strongly condemned Israeli attacks on the country's civilians and called on the UN Security Council to take measures against Israel.

The ministry made the statement following an Israeli strike on a residential building in in the Syrian capital.

"Syria strongly condemns the ongoing criminal attacks perpetrated <... > by [Israel] on its civilians as well as residents of neighboring countries, and appeals to the [UN] Security Council to break the silence, assume responsibility, put an end to the policy of occupation and aggression [pursued by the Israeli authorities], and hold Israeli war criminals accountable," said the statement posted to the ministry’s account on Facebook (banned in Russia as it’s owned by Meta Corporation, which is designated as an extremist organization in Russia).

Earlier, the Syrian Defense Ministry confirmed reports that the Israel Defense Forces hit a residential building in Damascus. According to the ministry, the shelling killed three civilians and injured three others. The incident also caused material damage.

According to Al Hadath television, Israel probably targeted members of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps who were in the building.