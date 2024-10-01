Ground operation in Lebanon, threat of wider conflict: tensions escalate in Middle East

MOSCOW, October 1. /TASS/. The Israeli army, which launched Operation Northern Arrows against Lebanon’s Shia group Hezbollah on September 23, says it intends to carry out a ground operation as soon as possible.

According to Israel Defense Forces (IDF) Spokesman Daniel Hagari, US allies have passed on information about Iranian preparations for an "imminent" potential missile attack on the country.

TASS has compiled the main information about the situation in the region.

Israeli operation in Lebanon

The Israeli Air Force continues to target Hezbollah facilities in Lebanon, recently carrying out another "precise strike in Beirut." According to the Al Arabiya TV channel, the Israeli army plans to advance deep into Lebanon at a distance of up to one or two kilometers in the initial phase of the operation.

At the same time, the IDF called on residents of 29 settlements in southern Lebanon to leave their homes immediately. According to Hagari, Israel decided to carry out the ground operation in the shortest possible time.

For its part, Hezbollah continues to shell northern Israel. In particular, the army press service reported that the military had recorded the launch of about 15 projectiles which exploded in an uninhabited area in various districts of the Upper Galilee. The Shia group also said that it had carried out a missile strike on an Israeli Air Force base at Sde Dov airport in the Tel Aviv suburbs.

According to the Al Hadath TV channel, over 1,700 people have been killed and more than 8,700 injured in Lebanon since Israeli airstrikes began on September 23.

Attacks on Syria

Israeli air force jets have attacked southern Syria. According to the Al Mayadeen TV channel, the strikes targeted facilities near the Izra settlement in the Daraa governorate, as well as in the Tell Haruf area in the As-Suwayda governorate.

The Al Hadath TV channel, in turn, reported that at least four facilities were targeted in the Daraa governorate and one in the As-Suwayda governorate. According to the media, electronic warfare stations and air defense systems may have been the targets of the Israeli attacks.

Israeli authorities’ statements

Israeli servicemen have received information from the US about potential Iranian preparations for an attack against Israel, the IDF spokesman said, adding that Tel Aviv has not seen any such actions from Tehran so far.

At the same time, the Ynet news outlet reported that the Israeli side is discussing a potential telephone conversation between Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Russian President Vladimir Putin in light of the threat of an Iranian attack on Israel.

International reaction

The Russian Foreign Ministry said that Moscow condemned the Israeli attacks on Lebanon and called on the sides "to immediately cease hostilities, withdraw [Israeli] troops from Lebanese territory and engage in the search for a real peaceful settlement of the Middle East conflict."

Meanwhile, the US is preparing to deploy three additional squadrons to the Middle East, Air Force and Space Magzaine reported, citing unnamed US officials.

The UK, for its part, has scheduled the evacuation of its compatriots from Lebanon for October 2, Foreign Secretary David Lammy said.

Italy's ITA Airways suspended flights to Tel Aviv until October 31, and Dutch airline KLM extended its decision to suspend flights to Tel Aviv until the end of the year.