Around one million Lebanese displaced due to Israeli bombing — prime minister

CAIRO, October 1. /TASS/. About one million residents of Lebanon have been displaced due to Israel’s bombardment of the country’s southern regions, Lebanese Prime Minister Najib Mikati announced.

"Lebanon is now experiencing one of the most dangerous periods in its history, especially after the displacement of over one million people due to the war waged by Israel," the Al-Qahira Al-Ikhbariya TV channel reported, quoting Mikati’s words.

The prime minister said the national government is "working with international organizations to provide for the basic needs of the displaced in a timely manner." He added that Lebanon "has only diplomatic options" for resolving the current conflict. At the same time, he said that United Nations Security Council Resolution 1701 must be strictly implemented in order to "calm the situation on the Lebanese-Israeli border."

On Tuesday night, the Israeli army announced a limited ground operation in the border areas of southern Lebanon. However, Al Mayadeen TV later reported that there was no confirmation of the Israeli army crossing the Lebanese border.