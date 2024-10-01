Hezbollah reports rocket attack on Mossad headquarters in Tel Aviv

CAIRO, October 1. /TASS/. Lebanon’s Shia group Hezbollah said that it had launched a rocket attack on Israel.

According to the movement, its fighters "launched a rocket attack on an Israeli military intelligence base and the headquarters of Israel's Mossad intelligence service in the Tel Aviv suburbs."

Hezbollah said that the group had attacked the Glilot base, home to the Israel Defense Forces’ Unit 8200, responsible for signal intelligence. According to the statement, "the attack was carried out in support of the Palestinian resistance, the protection of the Lebanese people and in response to [Israeli] attacks on civilians."

In the early morning hours of Tuesday, the Israeli army announced a limited ground operation in the border areas of southern Lebanon. Some time ago, Al Mayadeen TV reported that there were no confirmations of the Israeli army crossing the border with Lebanon.