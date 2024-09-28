External forces want to wipe Georgia off world map with opposition’s hands — ruling party

TBILISI, September 28. /TASS/. External forces hostile to Georgia are out to erase Georgia from the map of the world with the hands of opposition parties and media, the founder of the ruling party, Bidzina Ivanishvili, has said.

"Forces hostile to our country want to wipe Georgia off the map with the hands of local agents. They are preparing what no conqueror has managed to do for centuries," Ivanishvili said, speaking at an election rally of the ruling Georgian Dream-Democratic Georgia party in the city of Telavi.

According to Ivanishvili, the United National Movement (UNM) party founded by the former president, Mikhail Saakashvili, and the political, non-governmental and media organizations gathered around it are "pressing for the interests of external forces and trying to drag Georgia into the horrors of war". The UNM’s aim in the upcoming parliamentary elections on October 26, as Ivanishvili stated, is to regain power at any cost and drag Georgia into conflicts.

He reiterated that the ruling party needed a constitutional majority in the elections to declare the National Movement as an unconstitutional party and hold it accountable in the strictest way.

Georgia will see parliamentary elections on October 26. The ruling party, which has been in power for 12 years, will try to win for a fourth victory in a row. Its main opponent, as in the previous elections, is the United National Movement, founded by former President Mikhail Saakashvili. Parties will need to clear the five-percent qualification hurdle to enter parliament. The constitutional majority in the 150-seat parliament is 113 seats.