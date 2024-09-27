Israeli military still studying outcome of precision attack on Beirut

TEL AVIV, September 28. /TASS/. Israeli Defense Forces Spokesman Daniel Hagari said it is still studying the results of Friday night's precision strike on Hezbollah's central military headquarters in Beirut.

"We are still reviewing the results of the attack. We know that it was a high-precision attack," he said.

According to Hagari, the IDF is "at peak readiness on all fronts." He said there are no changes in the Israeli Home Front Directorate's instructions as of now.

Hagari warned that the IDF "will not allow hostile aircraft to land at the Beirut airport.".