Hezbollah commander killed in Israeli airstrike at outskirts of Beirut — report

BEIRUT, September 26. /TASS/. An Israeli Air Force jet carried out a strike at the southern outskirts of Beirut, where Hezbollah staff offices are located, Al Hadath reported. According to the report, Hezbollah commander Abu Saleh, responsible for drone attacks on Israeli territory, was killed in the strike.

A source in the administration of Beirut’ Ghobeiry suburb told TASS that the strike was carried out at the Al Jamous district, where Hezbollah military leader Ibrahim Akil was killed on September 20.

"The rescuers have removed the debris and entered the damaged building, but there is currently no exact information on the number of killed and injured," the source said.

According to the source, the Israeli Air Force attacked the southern suburbs of Beirut four times since September 23. Hezbollah missile forces commander Ibrahim Qubaisi was killed on September 24.