Kyrgyzstan asks OSCE to support its bid for non-permanent UN Security Council membership

BISHKEK, September 26. /TASS/. Kyrgyz Foreign Minister Jeenbek Kulubayev at a meeting with the OSCE Chairman-in-Office, Malta's Foreign and European Affairs Minister Ian Borg, which took place on the sidelines of the 79th session of the UN General Assembly, asked to support the republic's candidacy for non-permanent membership in the UN Security Council, the Kyrgyz Foreign Ministry's press service reported.

"Minister Kulubaev briefed [Borg] on the candidacy of the Kyrgyz Republic for non-permanent membership in the UN Security Council for 2027-2028 and expressed a request to support this candidacy," the Kyrgyz Foreign Ministry's press service reported.

Kulubayev and Borg expressed interest in "intensifying bilateral dialogue" and discussed "potential areas of mutually beneficial cooperation," the press service said. "During the meeting, the parties discussed the prospects for the development of bilateral relations in various areas, including cooperation on the international stage," the press service emphasized.

Kyrgyzstan's intention to run for a non-permanent seat in the UN Security Council was announced by President Sadyr Japarov at the UN General Assembly session. According to him, Kyrgyzstan, which has never been elected to this "key UN body," counts on the support of all member countries at the elections to be held in June 2026 in New York.