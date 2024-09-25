US needs Israeli victory in Gaza ahead of presidential election, Iran’s Khamenei says

DUBAI, September 25. /TASS/. Israel’s victory in the Gaza conflict is necessary for the current administration in Washington against the backdrop of the upcoming presidential elections in the USA. This was stated by Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei at a meeting with war veterans.

"America stands behind them (Israel — TASS). The Americans say they know nothing and don’t interfere. But they do know and interfere. They need the victory of the Zionist regime (Israel — TASS) just as the current US administration needs a victory in the [presidential] election. They would like to show how they helped [Israel] to win," SNN television quoted Ayatollah Khamenei as saying.

According to Iran’s supreme leader, Israel will not be able to defeat the Axis of Resistance even as it has money, weapons and Western support in place. Even the loss of some of the valuable Hezbollah forces will not vanquish the Lebanese movement, he emphasized.

The situation in the Middle East rapidly escalated after Hamas radicals infiltrated into Israel from the Gaza Strip on October 7, 2023, killing residents of Israeli border settlements and taking 250 hostages. In response, Israel launched a military operation in the Palestinian enclave to destroy Hamas’s military and political capabilities and free those kidnapped.

On Monday, Israel launched a pre-emptive operation, dubbed "Northern Arrows," in the Arab republic. As part of their offensive, Israeli troops have been striking Hezbollah military infrastructure. The stated goal is to create a safe environment to return dozens of locals who have been evacuated from border areas in northern Israel amid Hezbollah’s attacks that have been ongoing since October 8, 2023.