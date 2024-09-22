IRGC says exposed network of 12 Israeli agents in 6 Iranian provinces

DUBAI, September 22. /TASS/. The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, IRGC, or an elite Iranian army force, said it has exposed a network of 12 Israeli agent in six Iranian provinces who were hatching plans to organize actions to undermine the country’s national security.

"The IRGC intelligence <…> exposed a network of 12 [Israeli] accomplices and mercenaries in six provinces, who were planning to carry out actions against the people geared to undermine security. A strong blow was delivered on them," the Tasnim news agency quoted an IRGC statement.

The IRGC has blamed Israel for seeking to spread the conflict onto Iran’s territory and destabilize the situation inside the country.

Tensions flared up again in the Middle East on October 7 after militants from the Gaza Strip-based radical Palestinian group Hamas launched a surprise incursion on Israeli territory, killing many Israeli kibbutz residents living near the Gaza border and abducting more than 240 Israelis, including women, children and the elderly. Israel declared a total blockade of the Gaza Strip and launched bombardments of the enclave and some areas in Lebanon and Syria, as well as a ground operation against Hamas in the Gaza Strip. Clashes are also reported in the West Bank.