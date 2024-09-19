Israeli army attacks Hezbollah targets in Lebanon — press service

TEL AVIV, September 19. /TASS/. The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said it is "currently" striking the facilities of the Lebanese Shia group Hezbollah in order to "degrade Hezbollah's terrorist capabilities and infrastructure."

The IDF is acting to "bring security to northern" Israel, which will "enable the return of residents to their homes," as well as "to achieve war goals," the army press office said in a statement.

The Hezbollah movement "has turned southern Lebanon into a warzone" and for decades has used civilians there "as human shields," the military added.