Relations between Iran, Russia to develop on permanent basis — Iranian president

DUBAI, September 17. /TASS/. Relations between Tehran and Moscow will develop on a permanent basis, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian said at a meeting with visiting Russian Security Council Secretary Sergey Shoigu.

"Relations between Tehran and Moscow will develop on a permanent and continuous basis," he was quoted as saying on his official website.

According to the Iranian president, closer cooperation between the two countries will help them alleviate the sanction pressure from Western countries. "The 14th government will work on the development of cooperation and will take measures to raise the level of cooperation between the two countries," he pledged.

Pezeshkian also said that he hopes that the two countries will successfully cooperate within BRICS and the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO).

Shoigu handed over a message from Russian President Vladimir Putin to the Iranian president, who said that he is looking forward to meeting his Russian counterpart at the BRICS summit in Kazan.