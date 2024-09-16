STOCKHOLM, September 16. /TASS/. Denmark will send several more F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine by the end of 2024, Defense Minister Troels Lund Poulsen said, the Ritzau news service reported.

The number of additional aircraft and the exact delivery dates are not disclosed for security reasons, according to the report.

Earlier, Denmark pledged to supply Kiev with 19 F-16s, with six aircraft coming in the first shipment.

According to The Economist, Kiev has received 10 F-16s, and the number will increase to 20 by the end of 2024. Ukraine can count on a total of 79 such jets over time. One F-16 was destroyed in Ukraine at the end of August. The Wall Street Journal reported that the incident sparked discussions in Western countries about the quality of accelerated training of Ukrainian military pilots.

Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on August 7 that F-16 fighter jets would not become a magic pill that could influence the course of hostilities and "will be consistently destroyed by the Russian armed forces."