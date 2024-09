MOSCOW, September 15. /TASS/. Russia’s payment system Mir is undergoing an integration with Iran’s Shetab and it is expected to start working in the country in around half a year, Iranian Ambassador to Moscow Kazem Jalali told TASS on the sidelines of the BRICS Media summit.

"We are currently trying to link the payment systems Mir and Shetab. Shetab is working in a test mode now. I think that the Mir payment system will start working in Iran as well within around half a year," he said.