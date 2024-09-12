BRICS leaders to discuss boosting partnership at Kazan summit in October — Putin

STRELNA, September 12. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin announced on Thursday that BRICS leaders will discuss efforts to expand partnership at the association's Kazan summit in October.

"The [current] meeting of high representatives is a major step toward holding a BRICS and BRICS Outreach summit in the Russian city of Kazan on October 22-24. I would like to take this opportunity to ask you to tell your leaders that we expect them at the summit where prospects for developing comprehensive partnership between BRICS member countries will be discussed in detail," Putin said in opening remarks at a meeting of high representatives in charge of security issues from BRICS.

Greeting the gathered officials, the Russian leader thanked them for coming to St. Petersburg. He recalled that BRICS was founded in this city. "Then the leaders of three countries - India, Russia, and China - met, and agreed to arrange regular meetings at the highest level, as well as in some other areas. This is how the RIC group, comprising Russia, India and China, was established. Later, it all developed further, and today I have the privilege and pleasure to welcome all participants in the meeting of high representatives of the BRICS countries in charge of security issues," Putin said.

The president added that this was the 14th meeting held in this format. However, this time it was attended by delegations of new member states that joined the association on January 1. "Moreover, the session involved colleagues from countries that are not yet members of BRICS but sincerely seek to cooperate closer with our association. This was Russia's initiative, and we are happy that it has received your support," Putin concluded.