UN General Assembly opens 79th Session in New York

UNITED NATIONS, September 10. /TASS/. The opening of the 79th session of the UN General Assembly will take place at the organization’s headquarters in New York.

The agenda of the annual session will include a wide range of issues, including conflict resolution, achieving sustainable development goals, and helping developing countries.

A week of high-level meetings will traditionally be the main event of the new session, with discussions on the sidelines taking place on September 24 - 30, with a break on September 29. Dozens of ministers and heads of state are expected to attend. The Russian delegation will be led by Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, who is scheduled to speak from the General Assembly rostrum on September 28.