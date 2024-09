NEW YORK, September 10. /TASS/. A US resident was arrested in Massachusetts on charges of conspiring to circumvent sanctions against Russia, according to an indictment.

According to the charges, Sam Bhambhani worked with a Russian citizen who resold laser equipment to a subsidiary of the Russian government-owned company Rosatom from 2015 to 2021.

He pleaded not guilty during a court hearing and was released on a personal recognizance bond.