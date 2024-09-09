Hungary’s Orban prepares new peace initiative event in September — TV

BUDAPEST, September 9. /TASS/. Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban is preparing a new "impressive" event in September within the framework of the peace initiative to settle the conflict in Ukraine, the ATV TV channel reported.

According to its information, Orban told reporters at an event on Sunday that "the peace mission is ongoing," the prime minister "worked on it during the summer," and hinted that an "impressive" event would take place in September. However, according to the TV channel, Orban did not give any details about the upcoming event.

On July 1, Hungary took over the rotating EU presidency for six months. On July 5, Orban visited Moscow, where he met with Russian President Vladimir Putin and discussed possible ways to resolve the conflict in Ukraine and the start of peace talks. Later, the prime minister traveled to Beijing, where he met with Chinese President Xi Jinping. Prior to his visit to Russia, Orban discussed the settlement of the conflict in Ukraine with Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky in Kiev on July 2. The discussion in Moscow and Beijing of possible peace initiatives without taking into account the opinion of Brussels caused an explosion of indignation among EU leaders. They felt that Hungary was undermining European unity and the community's course of maximizing support for Ukraine.