Wang Yi to visit Russia on September 11-12 — China’s Foreign Ministry

BEIJING, September 9. /TASS/. Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, who is also the director of the Foreign Affairs Commission Office of the Chinese Communist Party Central Committee, will visit St. Petersburg on September 11-12 to participate in a BRICS meeting on security, Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Mao Ning said at a briefing.

"At the invitation of Russian Security Council Secretary Sergey Shoigu, Wang Yi will visit St. Petersburg on September 11-12 to participate in the 14th meeting of BRICS high representatives in charge of security," the spokeswoman said.

During the meeting, Wang will exchange opinions with his BRICS colleagues "on the current situation in the field of international security and key international and regional issues," the diplomat specified. Additionally, the top Chinese diplomat will lay the groundwork for the BRICS meeting in Kazan set for late October.

"BRICS countries have always been committed to supporting world peace, aiding the general development and practicing multilaterality and promoting global governance in a more fair and reasonable way," Mao said.

She added that China hopes to work with BRICS partners to bolster the group’s strategic partnership and actively assist in maintaining peace and security worldwide.

The BRICS summit is slated for October 22-24. Earlier, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that he planned to meet separately with his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping during the BRICS summit in Kazan.