WASHINGTON, September 6. /TASS/. The American intelligence community has not detected any attempts of foreign meddling in the 2024 US election, the Office of the Director of National Intelligence said.

"We have not observed any foreign actors seeking to interfere in the conduct of the 2024 elections," a representative of the office told reporters.

He alleged that foreign countries including Russia, China and Iran seek to influence the outcome of the election.

"Russia, Iran and China, are all trying, by some measure, to exacerbate divisions in US society for their own benefit," the person said. The intelligence community "continues to assess that Russia is a preeminent and most active foreign influence threat to this year's US elections," he said.

Moscow has repeatedly rejected allegations that Russia tried to interfere in the US electoral process. Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said in an interview with television host Pavel Zarubin that Russia does not have a preferred candidate in the US election, but "the Democrats are more predictable." Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova, stated that Russia never meddles in the internal affairs of sovereign states, and US presidential campaigns are not an exception. Attempts to accuse Moscow of interference are "a manifestation of the disease of American democracy.".