IAEA says all seven pillars of Zaporozhye NPP nuclear security compromised

VIENNA, September 4. /TASS/. All seven components of safety security of the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP) have been partially or fully compromised, International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Director General Rafael Grossi said in a report on the situation at the plant.

"The situation at the ZNPP has remained precarious and very fragile over the past two years and continues to be so, with all Seven Indispensable Pillars being either fully or partially compromised," he said. The IAEA chief pointed out that the "alleged drone strikes" and other incidents, including a fire in one of the cooling towers, have not yet led to a radiological incident, but "the risks to plant personnel, the international community and the public grows as the armed conflict continues."

"Entering into our third year at the ZNPP, we pledge to continue to transparently share information and IAEA assessments with the international community, member states and the public," Grossi added.

According to him, "no one can benefit from attacks against nuclear facilities." The report emphasized that the plant faces challenges in terms of personnel, providing water to cool the reactors and accessing external power supply. "The assessments conducted by the IAEA to date demonstrate that the risk at the ZNPP remains high," the IAEA pointed out.

In March 2022, Grossi outlined seven integral components of nuclear safety and nuclear security at the ZNPP. These include maintaining the physical integrity of the plant and the performance of equipment, ensuring conditions for the normal operation of personnel, access to external power supply, ensuring effective radiation monitoring, and providing communication channels with the regulator and "other parties.".