WASHINGTON, September 3. /TASS/. The US won't be able to fully meet Ukraine's needs for artillery shells despite its intention to increase military production next year, Peter Schroeder, Adjunct Senior Fellow at the Center for a New American Security, said.

"Only in 2025 will the United States begin increasing production of necessary artillery shells, and even that uptick will not be enough to meet Ukraine’s battlefield requirements - to say nothing of the air defenses Ukraine could use," the expert said in an article for the Foreign Affairs magazine. According to Schroeder, Kiev may need more soldiers in the future, as Western countries are only willing to help train Ukrainian soldiers, but at the same time are not ready to send their troops to the zone of hostilities.

On September 2, Bloomberg reported that the Western countries are facing difficulties in implementing their guarantees given to Ukraine on arms deliveries. According to the news agency, earlier this year Kiev's Western allies vowed to strengthen Ukraine's defense, but some NATO member states have not yet fulfilled their obligations. Meanwhile, Bloomberg emphasized that the pace of Russian arms production is much faster than the pace of deliveries of Western military aid to Kiev.

Since the beginning of Russia's special military operation, Western countries have significantly increased their deliveries of weapons and ammunition to Ukraine. At the same time, Kiev is constantly asking its partners for more modern and long-range weapons. The Russian side has repeatedly emphasized that the West's delivery of weapons to Kiev and assistance in training Ukrainian servicemen only prolongs the conflict and does not change the situation on the battlefield.