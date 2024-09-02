Western countries will have to bear responsibility if Gaza conflict escalates — Iran’s MFA

DUBAI, September 2. /TASS/. Israel's Western allies should be held accountable if they do not help de-escalate the Gaza conflict, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said.

By persisting in Gaza hostilities and "now dispatching its killing machine to West Bank, Israel's pushing region to brink of dangerous crisis," he said on X.

If Israel’s "Western enablers fail to curb these criminal provocations, they'll share responsibility for consequences - and be held accountable," the minister went on to say.

Overnight into August 28, the Israel Defense Forces started a counterterrorism operation near the towns of Jenin and Tulkarm and nearby Palestinian refugee camps in the northern part of the West Bank. According to the WAFA news agency, at least 25 people were killed by the Israeli military in the area.