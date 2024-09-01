Scholz calls for ceasefire in Gaza as path to release of all hostages held by Hamas

BERLIN, September 1. /TASS/. German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has called for a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip as the only way to release all hostages held by the radical Palestinian movement Hamas.

"The news about six hostages who were found dead in the Gaza Strip fills up with grief and anger. Hamas terrorists are responsible for the death of these women and men, one of whom is lined with Germany," he wrote on his X page. "At the same time, it becomes clear that a ceasefire, which paves the way for the release of all hostages held by Hamas, must be a top priority now."

The Israeli military found the bodies of six Israeli hostages in an underground tunnel near the city of Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip on August 31. Alexander Lobanov, who was both Israeli and Russian citizen, was among them. Israel Defense Forces (IDF) Spokesman Daniel Hagari said on September 1 that the forensic examination indicated that the six had been shot dead shortly before Israeli troops reached the area.