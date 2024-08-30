Anatoly Krivonozhko appointed acting commander of Ukraine’s air forces

MOSCOW, August 30. /TASS/. Anatoly Krivonozhko as been appointed acting commander of Ukraine’s Air Forces, the General Stagg of the Ukrainian Army said.

"According to the order by the commander-in-chief of the Ukrainian army, Lieutenant General Anatoly Krivonozhko was appointed acting commander of the Ukrainian Air Forces," it wrote on its Telegram channel.

Prior to this appointment, Krivonozhko was commander of the Ukrainian Air Forces’ Air Command Center.

Earlier in the day, Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky dismissed Nikolay Oleshchuk (put on Russia’s list of terrorists and extremists) from the post of air force commander.