Emergency power cuts sweep through Kiev, nine Ukrainian regions

MOSCOW, August 29. /TASS/. Emergency power cuts are announced in Kiev and nine Ukrainian regions, the Ukrenergo energy supplier said.

The measures were taken due to a "difficult situation in the energy system," the company said on Telegram. The blackouts are in effect in Kiev, and the regions of Kiev, Cherkasy, Chernigov, Zhitomir, Dnepropetrovsk, Kirovograd, Kharkov, Sumy and Poltava, as well as in Kiev-controlled areas of the Donetsk People's Republic and the Zaporozhye Region.

It was not reported how long the blackouts will last. A similar situation happened in Kiev and some Ukrainian regions on Wednesday and Tuesday.

On August 27, the Ukrainian Energy Ministry said that blackout schedules were introduced across the country due to widespread damage. According to the ministry, damage to energy infrastructure facilities was inflicted in the Vinnitsa, Dnepropetrovsk, Zhitomir, Kiev, Odessa, Poltava, Rovno, Khmelnitsky, and Chernigov regions, as well as in Kiev-controlled Zaporozhye region. The specific facilities were not identified.

The Russian Defense Ministry said that Russian forces had delivered a massive strike on critical facilities of Ukraine's energy infrastructure that support the operation of the country's defense industry.