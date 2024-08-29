{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
{{newsPoint.date * 1000 | date : 'HH:mm'}} {{newsPoint.mark}}
{{newsPoint.title}}
{{newsPoint.title+ ' '}}
{{newsPoint.subtitle}}
All news
Ukraine crisis

Emergency power cuts sweep through Kiev, nine Ukrainian regions

On August 27, the Ukrainian Energy Ministry said that blackout schedules were introduced across the country due to widespread damage

MOSCOW, August 29. /TASS/. Emergency power cuts are announced in Kiev and nine Ukrainian regions, the Ukrenergo energy supplier said.

The measures were taken due to a "difficult situation in the energy system," the company said on Telegram. The blackouts are in effect in Kiev, and the regions of Kiev, Cherkasy, Chernigov, Zhitomir, Dnepropetrovsk, Kirovograd, Kharkov, Sumy and Poltava, as well as in Kiev-controlled areas of the Donetsk People's Republic and the Zaporozhye Region.

It was not reported how long the blackouts will last. A similar situation happened in Kiev and some Ukrainian regions on Wednesday and Tuesday.

On August 27, the Ukrainian Energy Ministry said that blackout schedules were introduced across the country due to widespread damage. According to the ministry, damage to energy infrastructure facilities was inflicted in the Vinnitsa, Dnepropetrovsk, Zhitomir, Kiev, Odessa, Poltava, Rovno, Khmelnitsky, and Chernigov regions, as well as in Kiev-controlled Zaporozhye region. The specific facilities were not identified.

The Russian Defense Ministry said that Russian forces had delivered a massive strike on critical facilities of Ukraine's energy infrastructure that support the operation of the country's defense industry.

Tags
Ukraine crisisUkraine
Iran nuclear deal
Russian diplomat accuses Biden of reneging on his promise to ensure US return to Iran deal
According to Maria Zakharova, the current team of US officials has followed through with the push by former US President Donald Trump to blow up the nuclear deal and undermine UN Security Council Resolution 2231
Read more
Attack on Kursk Region leads to tension in CSTO zone of responsibility — defense official
According to Andrey Serdyukov, the CSTO is seen by Western countries as a springboard for the purposeful projection of conflict potential against Russia and its allies
Read more
Durov’s attorney slams charges against his client as absurd
"Telegram complies in all respects with European rules concerning digital technology," said David-Olivier Kaminski
Read more
Ukraine’s military short of troops for battles near Kremennaya in LPR, says expert
The Ukrainian military has been forced to reduce the number of troop rotations due to growing casualties
Read more
Foreign mercenaries involved in attack on Kursk Region — Foreign Ministry spokeswoman
Maria Zakharova pointed out the shameless attempts of the Ukrainian propaganda to "forge fake materials about the allegedly harmless, careful" invaders
Read more
Russian forces liberate Kamyshevka community in Donbass region over past day
Russia’s Battlegroup Dnepr inflicted roughly 50 casualties on Ukrainian troops in its area of responsibility over the past day, the Defense Ministry reported
Read more
Paratroopers disrupt rotation of Ukrainian forces with Kornet anti-tank missile system
According to the Russian Defense Ministry, six Ukrainian servicemen were killed
Read more
2024 Summer Paralympic Games in Paris declared open
The opening ceremony was held in the heart of the French capital of Paris on Wednesday night
Read more
Russian forces destroy about 30 Azov militants planning assault on Makeyevka in LPR
The Ukrainian militants who had survived realized that the idea held no prospects and returned to their positions, military expert Andrey Marochko reported
Read more
Russia to succeed in special operation contrary to Kiev's 'victory plans' — Kremlin
Dmitry Peskov stressed that Moscow is aware of the "essence" of the Kiev regime
Read more
Lukashenko says he will never order troops to fight outside Belarus — BelTA
According to the report, the Belarusian president made the statement when speaking about the Ukrainian crisis
Read more
US never wished to see Ukraine in NATO — Ukrainian MP
Sergey Rakhmanin recalled that Washington's representatives repeatedly told Kiev back in the 1990s that Ukraine’s admission to the alliance was not on the agenda
Read more
Russia has alternative routes for supplying gas to European countries — Kremlin
According to Dmitry Peskov, "there are plans to create a hub in Turkey, this work is in progress"
Read more
US to continue using Ukraine against Russia even after elections — diplomat
Maria Zakharova underscored that Washington is interested in Ukraine only as an "instrument for infliction of a strategic defeat on Russia"
Read more
US about to give Kiev free hand to use Western weapons for strikes on Russia — MFA
"The impression is that the US establishment has generally abandoned common sense forever," Maria Zakharova stated
Read more
Russian forces cut off two key Ukrainian supply routes in Ugledar area
According to security officials, when moving along unpaved roads, enemy troops will now face minefields, which will complicate the situation for them
Read more
US mercenary tells about chaos in Ukrainian army in Kursk Region
The American spoke on condition of unanimity but ABC said it had identified him
Read more
Durov detained in France over his refusal to 'censor truth,' Tucker Carlson believes
"Darkness is descending fast on the formerly free world," the journalist said
Read more
Russian forces gain control of commanding height in Sudzha district
Russian servicemen have already repelled six attacks by the enemy, who tried to attack in small groups
Read more
Russian researcher sees little potential for Ukraine to build mid-range ballistic missile
Earlier, Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky asserted that Kiev had allegedly tested "the first Ukrainian ballistic missile"
Read more
New electronic warfare systems aboard F-16s won’t help Kiev repel Russian strikes — report
According to the news website, the 68th Electronic Warfare Squadron was tasked with reprogramming the electronic warfare system aboard F-16s
Read more
Belarus President Lukashenko says has nothing against detention of Durov in France
According to Alexander Lukashenko, Russian President Vladimir Putin earlier told him about details of his previous conversation with French President Emmanuel Macron, when they discussed human rights situation both in Minsk and Paris, where protests staged by yellow vests were in full swing in France
Read more
Russian diplomat blames West for sponsoring terrorism
According to Maria Zakharova, Kiev’s Western handlers "obsessively keep pushing their Kiev puppets to continue the Ukrainian army’s insane and suicidal escapade in the Kursk Region"
Read more
Kiev would consider Russia’s peace proposals if it was committed to ending conflict — MFA
"Recent events have once again underscored the true Nazi nature of the current authorities in Kiev, as well as those who back them," Maria Zakharova said
Read more
Unrecovered bodies of European mercenaries litter Kursk fields — Russian MP
According to Viktor Vodolatsky, the West needed the Ukrainian incursion into the borderline Russian region of Kursk to test how well Russia’s border is protected
Read more
Numerous explosions heard in Kiev, witnesses say
Explosions reportedly occurred in the outskirts of the capital
Read more
Russia’s unemployment rate reaches 2.4% in July
In July 2024, women accounted for 50.6% of the unemployed aged 15 and older and the unemployment rate for women (2.5%) was higher than the unemployment rate for men
Read more
Zelensky says Ukraine tests its own ballistic missile
It is noted that the Palianytsia can reach targets at a distance of up to 600 kilometers
Read more
Foreign tourists made 4 mln trips to Russia in the first half of the year — Rosstat
Tourists from non-CIS countries made 1.6 mln trips to Russia in the first half of the year
Read more
Belarusian president slams proposals to turn away from Russia, side with Ukraine
Alexander Lukashenko said he would like the Belarusian people to understand the situation they lived in
Read more
Beijing demands Washington halt 'military collusion' with Taiwan's army
Vice Chairman of China's Central Military Commission Zhang Youxia emphasized that Beijing has always strived to maintain peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait, two things which are not compatible with the island’s separation from the rest of the country
Read more
Telegram founder Pavel Durov shows up in court — news agency
The Paris prosecutor’s office suspects him of complicity in drug trafficking, fraud crimes against children committed through Telegram
Read more
Over 40 countries and territories confirm participation in Russia’s Eastern Economic Forum
Anton Kobyakov noted that the forum will introduce investors to the potential of the Far Eastern regions, which are important for international economic cooperation
Read more
Mexican embassy confirmed death of Mexican national in Ukraine
It was confirmed that Carlos Jesus Gonzalez Mendoza was not a soldier of the Mexican armed forces, the Mexican foreign ministry said
Read more
Ukrainian forces trying to break through into Russia’s Belgorod Region — authorities
According to Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov, Russian servicemen are carrying out routine work
Read more
Lavrov slams as blackmail Kiev's demands for letting it use Storm Shadow against Russia
The Russian top diplomat warned that the West was playing with fire whenever it started discussions on this topic
Read more
Ukrainian attack on Kursk Region did not make Russia move troops from main front — Forbes
The magazine emphasized that "the six or so Ukrainian brigades defending Pokrovsk (Krasnoarmeysk) are outnumbered around two-to-one" and "they may have no choice but to surrender" the city soon
Read more
Ukrainian troops leave some positions near Krasnoarmeisk in DPR
Several dozen Ukrainian soldiers have been killed in that frontline area over the past 24 hours, the defense circles said
Read more
Russian diplomat slams Kiev for demanding withdrawal of Belarusian troops from border
Maria Zakharova stressed that Minsk had drawn "the right conclusions from Ukrainian Banderites’ attack on Russia’s Kursk Region"
Read more
Russian forces increase pressure on Ukrainian army positions near Kupyansk, says expert
"The assault operations by our troops have become regular and their number has increased to more than 20 times a day," the military expert said
Read more
Hungarian foreign minister opposes any Ukrainian long-range strikes on Russia
Peter Szijjarto urged an end to the "insanity" and called against new supplies of weapons to Ukraine
Read more
Moscow demands cessation of airstrikes on Syria — Russia's UN mission
Dmitry Polyansky noted that the key to peace in Syria could be "the West's abandonment of its hard-headed anti-Damascus attitudes and the establishment of normal, equal and mutually respectful relations with the Syrian Arab Republic"
Read more
Kremlin calls transfer of income from Russian assets to Kiev theft
Dmitry Peskov stressed that these actions "will definitely have legal consequences"
Read more
French foreign ministry was against granting French citizenship to Durov — newspaper
Thus, according to the newspaper, diplomats who considered Durov’s application filed with the French consulate in Dubai doubted that he would promote "a better image of France", Le Monde said
Read more
Ukrainian servicemen surrender: situation in Kursk Region
In total, Kiev has lost up to 7,000 personnel since fighting started in the region
Read more
Ukraine’s military suffers heavy casualties in Kursk area over past day — commander
"The frontline has not undergone any significant changes and yesterday our adjacent units liberated and mopped up two communities," Major General Apty Alaudinov said
Read more
Kiev doesn’t expect new military aid packages from current US administration — lawmaker
Yegor Chernyov said Ukraine would count on new aid in 2025
Read more
Israeli policy of escalation to lead to dangerous consequences — Palestinian authorities
"The escalation in the West Bank, which is taking place in parallel with the war in Gaza, will have disastrous consequences that will affect everyone without exception," Nabil Abu Rudeineh said
Read more
Russia offers safe haven for people trying to escape Western liberal ideals
Under the document, such foreign nationals will have the right to apply for temporary residence in Russia "outside the quota approved by the Russian government and without providing documents confirming their knowledge of the Russian language, Russian history and basic laws"
Read more
Macron invited Telegram CEO to move company to Paris — newspaper
Pavel Durov was detained at Le Bourget Airport outside Paris on August 24
Read more
Russia permanently bans entry to 92 US nationals including reporters — MFA
The ban applies to some reporters from the Wall Street Journal, the Washington Post and the New York Times, according to the statement
Read more
SS horrors in WWII Ukraine exposed: 110kg of gold looted from burned bodies — archives
The SS division raced to destroy the bodies of its victims amid the successful advances of the Red Army as Nazi German troops retreated in panic
Read more
Russian forces wipe out Ukrainian troops north of Rabotino in Zaporozhye Region
"The target’s coordinates came from artillery reconnaissance and drones," a crew commander of the Battlegroup Dnepr with a call name Astra said
Read more
Press review: IAEA chief pays visit to Kursk NPP and Kiev looks to get offensive
Top stories from the Russian press on Wednesday, August 28th
Read more
Netherlands bans Ukraine from attacking Russian civilian targets with F-16 jets
At the same time, Ukraine has the right to attack military targets in Russia, according to the Netherlands
Read more
Press review: Kiev sends SOS to NATO and legacy of USSR's first atom bomb test
Top stories from the Russian press on Thursday, August 29th
Read more
Russian troops liberate two communities in Donbass region over past day — top brass
Russia’s Battlegroup Center inflicted roughly 530 casualties on Ukrainian troops in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported
Read more
Russia steadily replaces imports in its drone industry — Kremlin
Dmitry Peskov was responding to a question how China’s restrictions on the export of some drones and their components, which are scheduled to kick in on September 1, will affect the domestic drone industry
Read more
Durov not questioned in child abuse case after detention — prosecutors
The office declined to comment on the details of the investigation, saying it reached out to Switzerland to see if they had put in place a "legal procedure"
Read more
Journalist Hersh says US won’t achieve Russia’s defeat in Ukraine
Earlier, Hersh wrote about the "paradox" of the current US administration's foreign policy, which is funneling money to Kiev, even though Ukraine is obviously not going to prevail, while at the same time refusing to engage in talks that could end the conflict
Read more
Russia’s special operation upended perceptions of combat tactics, Medvedev says
According to the official, when the participants of the meeting start a new chapter of their lives and careers, it will also change them
Read more
Ukrainian troops unable to maintain defense near Dimitrov — law enforcement
According to the source, the Ukrainian battlegroup in this area has significantly decreased in recent weeks
Read more
China, US fail to make progress in discussing Ukraine crisis — security adviser
"So ultimately it’ll be up to Ukraine to decide how it wants to proceed with diplomacy and negotiations," Jake Sullivan said
Read more
Akhmat commandos liquidate several Polish, German mercenaries in Kursk Region
Russian FPV-drones hit one US-made Stryker and two Hummer vehicles
Read more
Taliban logistics chief: Afghanistan needs Russian air defense equipment
Read more
Telegram founder Durov under investigation in Switzerland for child abuse — media
According to Forbes, the court in Geneva initially declined to hear the criminal suit because more than three months had passed since the alleged violence by Durov
Read more
Moscow court arrests two Colombian mercenaries for fighting against Russian troops
The Lefortovsky Court ruling satisfied the request of preliminary investigation bodies for arrest of Ante Alexander and Medin Arand Jose Aron, suspected of mercenarism until October 22
Read more
Indonesia may block Telegram, minister says — Jakarta Globe
Communications and Informatics Minister Budi Arie Setiadi dismissed the responses from Telegram and Bigo Live as "inadequate"
Read more
Kalashnikov gunmaker ramps up production of components for air-launched rockets
The Izhevsk Mechanical Plant (part of the Kalashnikov Group) has improved the technological process of producing sets of mechanical parts for this type of weapons
Read more
Durov leaves court after facing charges
Journalists waiting outside the court building failed to reach him for comments
Read more
Russian forces press forward in Seversk area, eye Slavyansk — commander
It is also noted that the main goal in the area was to reach the town of Seversk
Read more
No preconditions for peace talks on Ukraine, says Kremlin spokesman
"The Indian side consequently occupies the position of a supporter of peace, peaceful settlement by political and diplomatic means," Dmitry Peskov pointed out
Read more
Kiev says range of its new ballistic missile is 600-700 kilometers
However, expert Vasily Lata doubts Ukraine’s ability to develop a ground-based medium-or shorter-range ballistic missile
Read more
Ukrainian troops failed to achieve its goals in Kursk Region, unable to advance — envoy
Andrey Kelin named the capture of the Kursk Nuclear Power Plant or of a "substantial swath of land" west of Ukraine
Read more
4 Ukrainian drones, 3 unmanned boats destroyed near Sevastopol
The attack by Ukrainian troops was repelled "in the Black Sea at a considerable distance from the coast"
Read more
Houthis confirm that Sounion tanker can be towed
"After several international organizations, especially European ones, contacted us, they were allowed to tow the burning Sounion oil tanker," Ansar Allah spokesman Muhammad Abdel Salam said
Read more
Russia-India dialogue on Ukraine to be resumed after PM Modi’s visit to Kiev — MFA
"In this regard we proceed from the fact that they are well aware of Russia’s stance which had repeatedly been brought to New Delhi at the highest levels," Maria Zakharova said
Read more
Ukrainian troops building defensive lines in some Kursk areas — Akhmat commander
Apty Alaudinov said earlier that Russian forces were thwarting the Ukrainian army’s breakthrough attempts
Read more
Ukraine's attack on Kursk Region just postpones Kiev's inevitable surrender — expert
Tony Kevin noted that Kiev failed to "create a good news information narrative of Ukraine taking the ‘fight to the enemy,’ after constant depressing news of the Ukrainian steady retreat on the central Donbass front"
Read more
Russia was ready for talks with Ukraine before reckless move in Kursk Region, Lavrov says
Ukrainian forces started a major attack on the Kursk Region on August 6
Read more
Washington used Telegram against unwanted regimes — former official
According to Mike Benz, thanks to Telegram, Washington could fund "political groups or political dissidents, get tens of thousands of people to their cause with relative impunity"
Read more
BRICS NDB Board of Governors meeting begins in Cape Town
The meeting will be attended by delegates from all the four NDB member nations, namely Bangladesh, Brazil, China, Egypt, India, Russia, South Africa, and the United Arab Emirates
Read more
Ukraine on brink of destruction thanks to Zelensky — opposition leader
According to Viktor Medvedchuk, when the Ukrainian armed forces attacked the Kursk Region, Zelensky "sealed the fate of the Ukrainian statehood once and for all," drastically reducing the possibility of peace talks and keeping the country alive, "even though with territorial losses, but without being divided or absorbed by other states"
Read more
One killed, two more injured in Ukrainian attack on Shebekino in Russia’s Belgorod Region
A man and a woman have been hospitalized with shrapnel wounds, Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said
Read more
Response for US involvement in Ukrainian attack on Kursk Region to be harsher — MFA
Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov emphasized that "practical consequences of what is not an accusation but an obvious fact are observed"
Read more
US firms, companies controlled by Moldovan president transport biomaterials from Ukraine
The Russian general also named those who work for Ukrainian and US companies and are directly involved in the export of biomaterials
Read more
French leaders afraid of political consequences of ‘Durov case’ — newspaper
Durov’s detention has stirred up a "shockwave" across the globe, Le Figaro reported
Read more
China, US must cooperate, not counter each other — Xi Jinping
Being two major powers, China and the US must bear their responsibility before history, before their nations and the world, the Chinese leader said
Read more
Russian army good in winter fighting — Trump
Ex-US President and Republican Party nominee for the presidential election Donald Trump said that Russia is not easy to beat, and they're a massive military
Read more
Kuleba, Sikorski discuss steps to use NATO air defenses to take down targets over Ukraine
In the military sphere, we focused on the issue of MIG jets and agreed on further steps to create the possibility for Ukraine's neighbours to intercept from their territory Russian missiles and drones in the Ukrainian airspace, Foreign Ministers of Ukraine said
Read more
France could not have detained Durov without agreeing this with US — US journalist
French President Emmanuel Macron "could or would have done that without the encouragement or at least agreement of the Biden administration," Tucker Carlson said
Read more
After attack on Kursk Region no negotiations with Kiev possible — MFA
Maria Zakharova emphasized that "this lawlessness is taking place with the full connivance of the West and its encouragement of terrorist activities by the Kiev regime"
Read more
Borrell wants more air defenses given to Kiev, restrictions on use of Western arms lifted
He accused Russia of retaliatory strikes on Ukraine's civilian infrastructure, which, he said, would "put Ukraine into the dark and cold"
Read more
IN BRIEF: What is known about case against Telegram founder Pavel Durov
According to the Paris prosecutor's office, he could face up to 10 years in prison and a fine of 500,000 euros
Read more
FACTBOX: Talks out of question: situation in Kursk Region
Over the day, Ukraine lost more than 400 servicemen and 29 armored vehicles
Read more
Ukrainian troops leaving positions in Krasnoarmeysk area without fight — lawmaker
Maryana Bezuglaya stressed that "the fragmentation of the front is increasing" and that the rotations taking place "lead to breaches and deaths"
Read more
Russian commander reports presence of active NATO soldiers in Kursk area
Apty Alaudinov specified that he referred to active NATO servicemen
Read more
Volchansk may be completely destroyed due to massive Ukrainian attacks — administration
Vitaly Ganchev pointed out that the Ukrainian troops are actively using drones
Read more
Ukraine’s commander-in-chief says attack on Kursk failed to distract Russian forces
A few hours earlier, Verkhovna Rada member Aleksey Goncharenko (blacklisted as a terrorist and extremist in Russia) said that the situation for the Ukrainian army near Krasnoarmeisk was close to disaster
Read more
F-16s may have been hit in Russian strike on hangar in Ivano-Frankovsk — resistance
According to the report, fuel tanks were also hit in the strike
Read more
Telegram’s office in Dubai closed
Telegram FZ LLC is registered in Business Central Towers situated in the Dubai Internet City
Read more