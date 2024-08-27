China concerned of West to soften conditions for strikes by its weapons against Russia

BEIJING, August 27. /TASS/. China, Brazil, South Africa and Indonesia have concerns regarding Western countries that will soften conditions on the use of Western weapons for strikes against the Russian territory, special envoy of the Chinese government Li Hui said at the briefing in conclusion of the fourth round of the shuttle diplomacy on discussions of the conflict in Ukraine.

"All the sides are concerned of the West to continue soften conditions making it possible for Ukraine to strike the Russian territory by supplied armament," the special envoy said.

Li Hui visited Brazil, South Africa and Indonesia from July 27 to August 8 to discuss the Ukrainian crisis.