MOSCOW, September 13. /TASS/. The West’s talk about allowing Ukraine to use long-range missiles for strikes inside Russia is a bit disingenuous, as in effect, they are only giving themselves permission to take military action against Moscow, State Duma Speaker Vyacheslav Volodin pointed out.

"The US, Germany, England, and France are discussing the possibility of strikes with long-range weapons on our country's territory. This is nothing but an attempt to camouflage and conceal their direct participation in military actions. In fact, the US and its allies are trying to authorize themselves to carry out aggression with missiles against Russia," Volodin wrote on his Telegram channel.

Meanwhile, the Pentagon is studying the consequences of a nuclear explosion, the politician said. According to Volodin, this is direct evidence that NATO is, in fact, fighting under the guise of Ukraine. "NATO has become a participant in the hostilities in Ukraine. They are waging war against our country," he emphasized.

"Earlier, they acted as advisers and instructors, but now there are mercenaries and entire units using NATO weaponry. They decide which cities in our country will be attacked, coordinate military actions, and give orders," Volodin added.

Earlier, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said at a joint press conference with UK and Ukrainian Foreign Ministers David Lammy and Andrey Sibiga in Kiev that the US was taking into account the potential escalation of the Ukrainian crisis due to discussions with the Kiev authorities on strikes into Russian territory.

Responding to a TASS question, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that the West had most likely already decided to allow Kiev to strike Russian territory with long-range missiles. According to him, the media are formalizing this decision.