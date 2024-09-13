MOSCOW, September 13. /TASS/. The United States has recently reduced monthly deliveries of projectiles to Ukraine for HIMARS multiple launch rocket systems by three times, Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky said.

"HIMARS has helped us a lot. At the beginning of deliveries and use of HIMARS there were three times more (projectiles - TASS) per month than now," Zelensky said in a video published on his Telegram channel.

He emphasized that the Ukrainian armed forces continue to experience a shortage of artillery shells of both 155 mm caliber and other types, FPV drones, air defense systems and missiles to them. "Our defense forces use one missile, while the norm is two," he emphasized.

The Ukrainian authorities are constantly pressing their Western partners for new military aid, regularly criticizing them for delays and insufficient deliveries. In doing so, Kiev seeks to shift the responsibility for Ukraine's failures onto its allies.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has repeatedly emphasized that supplies of new weapons to Kiev will not change the situation on the front, but will lead to a prolongation of the conflict.