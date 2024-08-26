Situation in Ukraine 'complicated' following explosions — Energy minister

MOSCOW, August 26. /TASS/. The situation in Ukraine's energy system after a series of explosions in a number of the country's cities is complicated, the consequences are being specified, Energy Minister German Galushchenko said.

"The operator of the transmission system has urgently introduced a regime of emergency power cuts. The situation is complicated", the minister wrote on his Facebook (a social media site banned in Russia since it is owned by Meta corporation deemed extremist by the Russian authorities). He added that the consequences of the damage were still being specified.

In the morning, an air raid alert was in effect throughout Ukraine for several hours. During this time, there were reports of explosions in a number of cities, including Kiev, Vinnitsa, Zhitomir, Ivano-Frankovsk, Lutsk, Lvov, Odessa, Poltava and Rovno.

After the explosions, the Ukrainian energy holding DTEK announced the introduction of emergency power cuts. Water supplies were cut off in Zhitomir and several districts of Kiev. The authorities of Lvov and Chernigov reported possible disruptions. Kiev announced the deployment of mobile power supply points.