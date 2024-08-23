HIMARS missiles, artillery rounds included in US’ new aid package to Ukraine

WASHINGTON, August 24. /TASS/. The United States’ new package of military aid to Ukraine includes munitions for HIMARS systems, artillery rounds and other equipment, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in press statement.

"This additional assistance, provided under a drawdown from Department of Defense stocks, includes: counter-unmanned aerial systems equipment and munitions, additional ammunition for High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems (HIMARS), 155mm and 105mm artillery rounds, Javelin and AT-4 anti-armor missiles, Tube-Launched, Optically-Tracked, Wire-Guided (TOW) missiles, small arms ammunition, ambulances, demolition equipment and munitions, and spare parts, medical equipment, ancillary equipment, services, training, and transportation," the statement says. The package’s cost is not specified however.

US National Security Council Coordinator for Strategic Communications John Kirby announced earlier that Washington was allocating another package of military aid to Kiev.

According to Western media outlets, the new package may be worth around $125 million.