Middle East conflict

Some 250,000 Gaza residents displaced due to hostilities — UNRWA

Families are repeatedly displaced, carrying what they can amid military operations, UNRWA said

BEIRUT, August 22. /TASS/. Around 250,000 Palestinians from the Gaza Strip were forced to flee their homes due to hostilities, the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) said.

"So far in August, the Israeli authorities issued 12 evacuation orders affecting around 250,000 people in Gaza. Families are repeatedly displaced, carrying what they can amid military operations and summer heat," the UN agency said on the X social network.

Tensions flared up again in the Middle East on October 7, 2023, when militants from the Gaza Strip-based radical Palestinian movement Hamas staged a surprise attack on Israeli territory from Gaza, killing residents of Israeli border settlements and taking over 240 hostages, including women, children and the elderly. Hamas described its attack as a response to the aggressive actions of Israeli authorities against the Al-Aqsa Mosque on the Temple Mount in Jerusalem’s Old City. In response, Israel declared a total blockade of the Gaza Strip, home to 2.3 million Palestinians before the crisis, and has been delivering air strikes on Gaza as well as some parts of Lebanon and Syria. Clashes have also been reported in the West Bank.

PalestineGaza Strip
Ukraine crisis
Pentagon sees use of US weapons to strike inside Kursk Region as in line with policy
According to the Russian Defense Ministry, Ukraine has lost more than 4,700 servicemen and 68 tanks since the start of fighting in the Kursk area
Russian forces start eliminating Ukrainian troops near Belogorovka from several directions
"This made the operational situation much worse for Ukrainian commanders and the troops stationed in the area," Military expert Andrey Marochko said
Ukrainian troops attempted to attack Kursk NPP, IAEA notified — Putin
The Russian leader added that the IAEA promised "to come over themselves and send specialists to assess the situation"
Russian commander reports presence of active NATO soldiers in Kursk area
Apty Alaudinov specified that he referred to active NATO servicemen
Swiss party criticizes government’s defense projects with EU
The Swiss People's Party says that by enhancing military ties with the European Union, the government is "putting the security of the Swiss people at risk"
Foreign mercenaries convicted of crimes should not be exchanged, HRC head says
"They should be punished and kept behind bars for life," Valery Fadeyev added
Ukraine attacks 40 settlements in Belgorod Region over day
Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said that two private houses, a social facility, two agricultural enterprises, a farm building and two cars were damaged in the Belgorod district
Kiev's attack on Russia's Kursk Region could be Ukraine's downfall — newspaper
According to Christoph B. Schlitz, Kiev's calculation that Russia would divert forces from other fronts to the Kursk Region "has been only partially justified"
Russian president to hold brief meeting with government
The central theme of the conference will be support for private housing construction projects
Press review: Moscow-Beijing ties look for shot in arm and US backdoors new nuke strategy
Top stories from the Russian press on Thursday, August 22nd
Biden urges Netanyahu to conclude deal with HAMAS — White House
The sides discussed active and ongoing US efforts to support Israel’s defense against all threats, including from Iran and groups that Washington views as its proxies, such as HAMAS, Hezbollah, and the Houthis
Mali government controls almost entire country thanks to Russian help — Air Force
"In recent years, thanks to our cooperation with Russia, the Armed Forces of Mali have been sufficiently strengthened," Malian Air Force Chief of Staff Alou Boi Diarra said
Iran can strike Israel from both air and ground — mission to UN
At the same time, the Iranian mission pointed out that Tehran does not intend to disrupt negotiations on the settlement of the conflict in the Gaza Strip, where the Israeli army is conducting a military operation against Hamas
Russian forces destroy US-made Abrams tank in borderline Kursk area — commander
"In addition, we have eliminated several artillery guns of various caliber and also several command posts," Major General Apty Alaudinov said
Unrecovered bodies of European mercenaries litter Kursk fields — Russian MP
According to Viktor Vodolatsky, the West needed the Ukrainian incursion into the borderline Russian region of Kursk to test how well Russia’s border is protected
Kiev forcibly evacuates families with children from DPR's Krasnoarmeysky district
According to the ministry, the evacuation will concern the settlements of Krasnoarmeysk, Rodinskoye, Ignatovka, Dachenskoye, Zheltoye, Zelenoye, Lysovka, Novopavlovka, Novoukrainka, Pushkino, Rog, Sukhoy Yar, Rosa and Chunishino
Venezuelan opposition attempted state coup jointly with criminal gangs — minister
In Yvan Gil Pinto words, the involvement of criminal organizations for political purposes was "designed by the CIA of the United States"
Kalashnikov arms producer delivers Kub kamikaze drones to Russian troops
As Kalashnikov Group President Alan Lushnikov pointed out, these kamikaze drones are much needed in the special military operation area
Ukrainian lawmaker laments that 'thousands' defect from armed forces
Prior to that, the Ukrainian parliament has passed a bill allowing to pardon AWOL servicemen, who abandoned their posts for the first time, if they agree to resume their military service before the pretrial investigation is completed
Switzerland adopts new measures of 14th package of EU sanctions against Russia
These measures will take effect on August 27
Kiev troops will be forced to retreat from Russia after attack on Kursk region — expert
According to Monica Duffy Toft, Kiev’s surviving troops and equipment "will be redistributed, after rest and refit, to other critical areas of Ukraine’s front with Russia"
Ukrainian defense chief briefs US delegation on Kiev’s attack on Russia’s Kursk Region
According to Rustem Umerov, "the most important needs of the Ukrainian army" were also discussed
Iranian agencies define helicopter crash that killed Raisi as accident — Fars
Special services subjected at least 30,000 people to checks after Raisi's death, and concluded that human factor was not to blame, the source said
Ukrainian troops walking away from prepared positions, soldier says
A Ukrainian drone operator with the call sign Groot said that another challenge for Ukraine was a new tactic in which Russia deployed recurrent waves of smaller infantry units of two to four men
FSB files charges against US, Ukrainian reporters for illegally crossing border into Kursk
According to the press service, the journalists "filmed videos in the vicinity of the town of Sudzha in the Kursk Region"
Russian diplomat slams statements denying Western involvement in Kursk attack as lies
On August 6, Russia’s borderline Kursk Region came under a massive attack from Ukraine. A state of federal emergency is in effect in the region
Russia to respond in kind should US send Kiev long-range missiles — lawmaker
"The US authorities should remember that Russia is not interested in further escalating military tensions across the globe but it is always prepared to give a tit-for-tat response to any aggressive actions," Mikhail Sheremet stated
NATO citizens contact Russian embassies for residence permits en masse — diplomat
Maria Zakharova pointed out that, starting on August 19, citizens of other states are allowed to apply to Russia, if they are being persecuted in their states for following traditional values
Prime ministers of Russia, China agree to hold next meeting in 2025 — communique
The specific timeframe, venue and format will be agreed further via diplomatic channels
Ukrainian forces fragmented in border area near Kursk — Russian commander
According to the report, "by means of aerial and ground-based reconnaissance," the enemy is being tracked and hit by heavy fire
Ukrainian forces fire cluster munitions at Russian city of Lgov — mayor
Alexey Klemeshov reminded residents not to approach debris and suspicious objects
Iran may launch ground operation against Israel in Golan Heights — analyst
Tehran's delayed response to Haniyeh's assassination "may be a deliberate strategy by the Iranian leadership to take Tel Aviv and its allies by surprise and weaken their armies, morale and supplies," Pouria Kousheshian said
Press review: NATO complicit in Kursk attack and Russian military officials get new roles
Top stories from the Russian press on Wednesday, August 21st
IAEA chief may visit Kursk nuclear power plant early next week — Russian diplomat
Earlier, the Russian foreign ministry’s official spokeswoman, Maria Zakharova, said Grossi’s visit to the Kursk nuclear power plant in late August was in the works
Russian air defenses shoot down 28 drones over six Russian regions overnight
Thirteen of them were shot down over the Volgograd Region, seven - over the Rostov Region, four - over the Belgorod Region, two - over the Voronezh Region, one in the Bryansk Region and one in the Kursk Region
Challenger, Leopard tanks tarnished their reputation in Ukraine operation — Rostec chief
Sergey Chemezov highlighted the Russian T-90M Proryv tank which "is a head above both the British and American tanks, and foreign customers understand this well"
Response to Kiev over Kursk incursion is supreme commander-in-chief’s competence — Lavrov
Ukraine’s massive attack on the Kursk Region began on August 6
Chinese State Council premier concludes visit to Russia
Li Qiang's departure was accompanied by an official ceremony at the capital’s Vnukovo-2 airport
Ukraine’s ratification of ICC statute paves 'direct road to Hague' for military — senator
Konstantin Kosachev pointed out that after joining the Rome Statute, Ukraine will be subject to the ICC jurisdiction
Russian troops liberate Mezhevoye community in DPR over past day
Russia’s Battlegroup Center inflicted roughly 640 casualties on Ukrainian troops in its area of responsibility over the past day, the Defense Ministry reported
Russia opposes Taiwan independence 'in any form' — communique
According to the statement, Russia firmly supports China's actions to protect its sovereignty and territorial integrity, as well as to unify the country
Iranian General Staff refutes reports about cause of presidential helicopter crash
On May 19, a helicopter carrying Raisi and other Iranian officials crashed in northern Iran
US aircraft carrier Abraham Lincoln arrives in Middle East
Another US aircraft carrier, the Theodore Roosevelt, is already deployed in the Middle East
Russian forces rout powerful Ukrainian combat group, liberate major community in DPR
Russia’s Battlegroup West inflicted more than 450 casualties on Ukrainian troops in its area of responsibility over the past day, the Defense Ministry reported
Russia offers safe haven for people trying to escape Western liberal ideals
Under the document, such foreign nationals will have the right to apply for temporary residence in Russia "outside the quota approved by the Russian government and without providing documents confirming their knowledge of the Russian language, Russian history and basic laws"
Crew member of Sounion tanker wounded in Houthi attack
The Yemeni source interviewed by TASS could not name the nationality of the wounded crew member
Russia, China have large-scale cooperation plans for many years to come — Putin
The head of state noted that relevant reference points had been determined during the talks with President of China Xi Jinping this year
Roscosmos cosmonaut Ivan Vagner to serve as fifth TASS special correspondent in space
TASS Director General Andrey Kondrashov emphasized that the TASS bureau in space was an unparalleled educational project that provided people with an inside look into how cosmonauts spend their time at the ISS
Strikes on Ukrainian reserves, cases against foreign reporters: situation in Kursk Region
An enemy sabotage and reconnaissance group was destroyed west of Skrylievka
US could have easily stopped Kiev’s incursion into Russia’s Kursk Region — ambassador
The Americans knew everything, and nothing happens without their knowledge Anatoly Antonov, said
Diplomat compares Petr Pavel’s position on Nord Stream to terrorist cells’ statements
Previously, Pavel said in an interview that the Nord Stream pipelines are "legitimate targets for Ukraine"
Medvedev rules out peace talks with Kiev until enemy 'completely defeated'
The politician also hinted at those behind the attack on the Kursk Region, making unflattering comments about a former British prime minister
Ukraine prepared attack on Kursk Region 'secretly' — Scholz
The German Chancellor assured that his country will continue to support Ukraine and will remain its major proponent in Europe
Russian forces aware of where Ukraine may attack in Kursk Region, commander says
"I think they will carry out an attack in another area very soon in order to be able to move on from there," Major General Apty Alaudinov said
Captured Ukrainian soldiers play like they’re civilians, outed by phone data — official
Apty Alaudinov called the Ukrainian soldiers operating in the Kursk Region a bunch of thugs
Latvian citizen extradited to US on suspicion of illegal export scheme
He faces a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison and up to a $1 million fine
Russia’s Battlegroup North inflicts losses on four Ukrainian brigades in Kharkov area
The Ukrainian army lost roughly 100 troops, three motor vehicles, a 152mm D-20 howitzer and two 122mm D-30 howitzers in that frontline area
Ex-prime minister calls Ukraine 'dying country'
According to Nikolay Azarov, Vladimir Zelensky and his predecessor Pyotr Poroshenko have contributed greatly to the country’s demise
Russian forces break through Ukrainian defenses near Kupyansk — military expert
"At this time, the Ukrainian command is trying to stabilize the frontline but the shortage of forces and means adversely affects the situation," Andrey Marochko said
Putin honors TASS with order For Valorous Labor for role in media industry
The award is "for its great contribution to the development of the national mass media and professional achievements," the decree reads
Hungarian official criticizes Ukraine’s attack on Russia’s Kursk Region
Gergely Gulyas described as "wrong" anything that stands in the way of settling the conflict, including the "spillover of the hostilities into Russian territory"
Lack of morality, ethics in Russia’s enemies known, yet impossible to get used to — Putin
"Our enemy is not like us, although it also has a head and arms," the Russian president said
Russian forces liberate Zhelannoye community in DPR over past day
Russia’s Battlegroup West gained better ground, repelled six Ukrainian counterattacks and inflicted roughly 470 casualties on enemy troops in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported
Ferry in Russian port of Kavkaz sinks after Ukrainian attack — officials
Following the incident, Oleg Kryuchkov, an adviser to the head of Crimea, denied "the enemy’s widespread falsities" about fuel supply in the peninsula
Attack on Kursk Region a priori cancels possibility of talks with Kiev — Russian MFA
Maria Zakharova also recalled Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky's remarks about "Ukraine's aim to create a buffer zone in this Russian region"
EU Diplomacy Chief says EU-China trade war unavoidable — South China Morning Post
According to Borrell, the likely aggravation of trade relations between the EU and China "is in line with the logic of things"
Kiev hastily withdrawing troops from near Viyemka station liberated by Russian forces
Ukraine’s military command has also deployed additional artillery units to the community of Zvanovka to provide cover to retreating soldiers, Andrey Marochko said
Russia-China relations unshaken by changes in Ukraine conflict situation — expert
According to Yang Jin, regular contacts between China and Russia in all spheres "will help them to effectively resist pressure and external influence"
Russian air defenses shoot down Ukrainian missile above Kursk Region
"Our air defenses continue to repel Ukrainian attacks. A yet another Ukrainian missile has been shot down," Alexey Smirnov said
IAEA chief sees serious risks for Kursk NPP due to Kiev’s actions
In Grossi’s words, the nuclear facility is "technically within artillery range" of positions held by the Ukrainian military
Trump defeats Harris by landslide in Elon Musk’s poll on X social network
More than 5.8 million people took part in the vote
Captured Ukrainian soldier says goal was to create semblance of presence in Kursk Region
He and his fellow soldiers rode three armored personnel carriers to a settlement where they immediately came under fire from Russian soldiers
IN BRIEF: In Kursk Region, Ukraine forces regroup, suffer losses
A total of more than 4,400 Ukrainian servicemen have been destroyed during the hostilities
Ukrainian recruits refuse to fire at Russians, commander says
Ukrainian commanders blame poorly-trained recruits for failures on the eastern flank, especially for the territorial losses in the Krasnoarmeisk area in the Donetsk People’s Republic, where they "enabled Russia’s army to advance"
Putin, Russian troops "to sweep Ukrainian military" in Kursk Region — Lukashenko
Belarus and Russia see that Western countries may send in its military formations directly to Ukraine, Lukashenko noted
Kremlin spokesman says he cannot recall Putin ever talking to Kamala Harris
"When Russian President Vladimir Putin met with US President Joe Biden, Mrs. Harris was not in Geneva," Dmitry Peskov said
Venezuelan Supreme Court certifies Maduro’s election victory
Edmundo Gonzalez, former candidate from the far-right bloc, never appeared before the Electoral Chamber of the Supreme Court and failed to provide the required documents
Russian Su-34 bomber strikes Ukrainian troops by glide bombs in borderline Kursk area
The Su-34 bomber delivered the strike at reconnoitered fortified enemy targets, Russia’s Defense Ministry said
No need for more massive strikes against facilities in Ukraine — Putin
Currently, other tasks are on the agenda, the president emphasized
Armenia tries to blame Russia for its own mistakes — diplomat
Maria Zakharova noted that Yerevan, sabotaging the trilateral agreements, "once again acts at the behest of the West"
CIA chief arrives in Serbia after visiting Bosnia and Herzegovina — newspaper
The newspaper’s sources said no official statements are expected to be made on the outcomes of the visit
Russian diplomat explains why West is not commenting on Kiev’s attack on Kursk Region
He recalled the killing of two volunteers by Ukrainian troops
Ukrainians deserting army en masse, don't want to lay down lives for Zelensky — senator
Sergey Tsekov emphasized that attempts to ban the Ukrainian Orthodox Church, which has true believers in Ukraine in an uproar, also play a significant role
Ukraine raised risk of nuclear war for allies, former chief of Romanian intelligence says
"Ukraine understood very well what it was doing," Silviu Predoiu said
Russian diplomat notes Latvia’s growing involvement in armed conflict in Ukraine
Maria Zakharova stressed that "Riga’s belligerent actions will merely prolong the agony of the Kiev regime without impacting the results of the special military operation"
Russian marines capture several Ukrainian servicemen in Kursk Region
According to the Russian Defense Ministry, the marines stopped the advance of the column
Reporters who illegally crossed Russian border to be placed on international wanted list
"This article of the Russian Criminal Code carries a punishment of incarceration of up to five years," the FSB added
Ukrainian forces shell Kamenka-Dneprovskaya 15 times in 24 hours
According to the district administration, a high-voltage power line was damaged during the shelling this night, leaving over 2,000 subscribers without power
Former Russian lawmaker Gudkov gets 8 years in prison for falsities about armed forces
Dmitry Gudkov committed the crime being "motivated by political hatred," the prosecutors said
US military destroys Houthi radar, missile in Yemen
A surface-to-air missile was destroyed as well, CENTCOM reported
Russian troops using UAVs to destroy Ukrainian combat groups in Kursk Region
Such UAVs can fly to considerably longer ranges compared to FPV drones and carry a large payload, the Defense Ministry noted
Borrell devalued European diplomacy by supporting attack on Russia — lawmaker
According to Leonid Slutsky, the withdrawal of restrictions on the use of Western-made weapons for strikes on Russian territory "for promotion of peacekeeping efforts" could lead only to war
Russia blacklists 32 British think tank experts — Russian Foreign Ministry
The list includes nine structures - Forward Strategy Limited, Institute for Statecraft, Media Diversity Institute, Toro Risk Solutions, Chatham House, Open Knowledge Foundation, Privacy International, Peace Child International, Aga Khan Foundation - and 32 of their employees
ICC not to touch Kiev regime as long as it acts as its ‘toy’ — envoy
"We stand against a strictly established coalition. A coalition, built upon financial mechanisms, military mechanisms, meaning the IMF, the dollar, the NATO - all this cements this coalition, which acts on directions from Washington," the diplomat added
Russian embassy warns French reporters against crossing Russian border illegally
The embassy "strongly urges members of the French news media to comply with the legislation of the Russian Federation, international legal norms and principles of journalism"
Another weather balloon falls in Poland’s northeast
Late on August 21, an unidentified object fell in the settlement of Orzechowo, near the city of Olsztyn
Ukrainian forces attack ferry with fuels tanks in port of Kavkaz — Russian officials
No casualties have been reported as yet
Israeli Defense Minister says Hamas’ Rafah Brigade defeated
"The Hamas’ Rafah Brigade has been defeated, and 150 tunnels have been destroyed in this area," Yoav Gallant said
EU issues death sentence to Ukraine, pushing it to suicide — Russian diplomat
Kirill Logvinov said that the European Union is already at a "transitional stage from a global standoff" with Russia to a "direct military and political confrontation"
Foreign Ministry to raise issue of Kiev’s crimes in Kursk Region at UN again — envoy
"A great deal will depend on the evidence base that we will gather here through joint efforts to provide confirmed and absolutely verified data," Rodion Miroshnik said
Iran wants tensions with US and Europe to ease, sanctions removed — foreign minister
Abbas Araghchi pointed to the Western "hostile approach" in their engagement with Tehran
