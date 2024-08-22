Belarus places great significance on Chinese PM’s visit to Minsk, says Lukashenko

MINSK, August 22. /TASS/. The official visit by Chinese State Council Premier Li Qiang to Belarus is historically significant, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said on Thursday.

"We place exceptional importance on your visit. I believe it could be historic," Lukashenko said, greeting Chinese State Council Premier Li Qiang.

Lukashenko said that despite the distance separating them, Minsk and Beijing "are united not only in their assessments of the past, but also regarding their stance on the current political situation, as well as on the future world order."

The Belarusian president stated that relations between Belarus and China have reached the highest level in their history - an all-weather and all-round strategic partnership.

"President Xi Jinping and I share a deep and sincere friendship. The two countries have given each other unconditional support on issues regarding core interests of the two states," Lukashenko added.