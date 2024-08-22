IAEA chief, Russian envoy to Vienna discuss visit to Kursk nuke plant

VIENNA, August 22. /TASS/. Russian Permanent Representative to International Organizations in Vienna Mikhail Ulyanov has met with International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Director General Rafael Grossi on the eve of his visit to the Kursk Nuclear Power Plant (NPP) slated for next week.

"I met today with IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi. We discussed practical issues related to his upcoming visit to the Kursk NPP," the Russian diplomat said on his Telegram channel.

As Ulyanov reported earlier, the visit will most likely take place early next week. On August 17, Grossi and Alexey Likhachev, CEO of Russia’s Rosatom State Nuclear Energy Corporation, had a phone conversation. Previous consultations were held on August 9. Following the discussion, Likhachev invited Grossi to visit the Kursk NPP and the town of Kurchatov in the near future in order to personally assess the situation around the nuclear facility. Grossi expressed readiness to do so.