Iran demands US proof of Tehran's alleged interference in presidential election

UNITED NATIONS, August 20. /TASS/. The United States should provide Iranian authorities with evidence of Tehran's alleged involvement in meddling in the US presidential election if Washington considers its accusations justified, Iran's permanent mission to the UN said in a statement.

"Such claims are unsubstantiated and devoid of any standing. <...> If the US government is truthful to this claim, it should provide us with documents so that we can give our response," the statement said.

Earlier, the Office of the Director of National Intelligence (ODNI), the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), and the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) said in a joint statement that Iran allegedly tried to interfere in the US presidential election by carrying out cyber attacks against the campaign headquarters of Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump and Democratic candidate, Vice President Kamala Harris. US intelligence believes that Tehran has "through social engineering and other efforts sought access to individuals with direct access to the presidential campaigns of both political parties."

In August, the US Federal Bureau of Investigation confirmed to TASS that it was investigating a cyber attack allegedly carried out by Iran on Trump's campaign headquarters. Iran's mission to the UN told TASS that Tehran had "no intentions or plans to carry out cyber attacks" and pointed out that the Iranian authorities did not interfere in the US presidential election.