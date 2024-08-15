Pentagon sees no particular need for Kiev to use longer-range weapons

WASHINGTON, August 15. /TASS/. The United States remains concerned about the escalation around Ukraine and believes that Kiev has no particular need to use weapons with longer range, US Department of Defense deputy spokesperson Sabrina Singh told reporters on Thursday.

"We believe the best way that they can be effective on the battlefield is by knitting those [West-supplied] capabilities together and continuing to push [Russian] forces back to regain their sovereign territory. That doesn't necessarily happen by doing long-range, deep strikes within Russia. And of course, we're worried about escalation, so just because Russia hasn't responded to something, it doesn't mean that they can't or won't in the future," she said.