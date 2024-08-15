Abbas declares Gaza indivisible from Palestine

ISTANBUL, August 15. /TASS/. The Gaza Strip is an inextricable part of Palestine, and Israel should be aware that it will never be able to tear it away, Palestinian leader Mahmoud Abbas said, speaking at an extraordinary session of the Turkish parliament.

"Gaza is and will remain an integral part of Palestine. No other state can be established on its territory. Israel, which is committing genocide in Gaza, will not achieve its goal of stealing Palestinian land. We will not leave our lands," Abbas said. He accused the international community of inaction in the face of the Gaza tragedy, which has claimed more than 40,000 lives.

Prior to his visit to Turkey, Abbas traveled to Russia. In Ankara, he held talks with President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.