Minsk urges EU to influence Kiev to prevent incidents such as drone flyover

MINSK, August 12. /TASS/. Belarus is calling on the European Union to exert influence on Ukraine in order to prevent the future occurrence of such incidents as the flyover of Ukrainian combat unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) across Belarusian territory, the country’s Foreign Ministry told Charge d'Affaires of the European Union to the Republic of Belarus Steen Noerlov.

"Belarus, which has always been in favor of a peaceful settlement of the crisis by negotiations, calls on the European Union to take all possible measures to influence the Ukrainian leadership in order to prevent such actions in the future," the Belarusian diplomatic agency said.

The European diplomat was informed of the Belarusian position on the August 9 violation of the country’s airspace.

"The markings of EU manufacturers on a number of elements of one of the drones shot down by Belarusian air defense forces was particularly noted. It was emphasized that such actions have the potential for a radical escalation of the military conflict, which can lead to its spread, including to the EU countries," the Belarusian diplomatic agency cautioned.

On August 10, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said that some unmanned aerial vehicles flying from Ukraine to Russia over Belarus were eliminated the day before. The Belarusian leader ordered to send reinforcements to the border with Ukraine in the Gomel and Mozyr strategic directions.