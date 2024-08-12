CAR set to ink arms deal with Russia — defense minister

PATRIOT PARK /Moscow Region/, August 12. /TASS/. The Central African Republic (CAR) intends to conclude an agreement with Russia on defense cooperation, the country’s Defense Minister Claude Rameaux Bireau told TASS on the margins of the Army forum.

"An agreement on military-technical cooperation with the Russian Federation is scheduled to be signed tomorrow," he pointed out. "It stipulates our intention to receive military equipment from the Russian Federation," the minister said.

Official delegations from 83 countries are taking part in the forum, which runs from August 12-14 at the Patriot exhibition center. There are 39 delegations headed by heads of defense agencies and chiefs of general staff. Belarus, Iran, India, and China have set up national expositions and individual booths. The participants will see samples of weapons and military equipment. TASS is the strategic media partner of the forum.