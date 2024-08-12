UNSC schedules meeting to discuss Israeli strike on Gazan school for August 13

UNITED NATIONS, August 12. /TASS/. The UN Security Council will hold a meeting to discuss the recent Israeli strike on the Gazan Al-Taba'een school on Tuesday, Slovenian envoy Samuel Zbogar told reporters.

A diplomatic source at the Security Council earlier said Algeria had requested a council meeting on the issue.

"We will hold a Security Council meeting tomorrow afternoon," Zbogar said in response to a question on the subject.

The Israel Defense Forces said on August 10 that it fired three precision munitions at a "Hamas operational command center housed inside a mosque in the Al-Taba'een school compound." At least 93 people, including 11 children and six women, were killed in the shelling, according to the Palestinian enclave's civil defense service.