US vice-presidential candidate Vance proposes to deport 1 mln immigrants for a start

NEW YORK, August 11. /TASS/. US Republican vice-presidential candidate JD Vance proposed to start mass deportations of immigrants by deporting 1 million of them.

"There's 20 million people here illegally. You start with what's achievable," he said in an interview with ABC News television. "Let's start with 1 million. <…> And then we can go from there."

Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump has repeatedly vowed to start the largest deportation campaign in US history if he wins the election.

The immigration crisis has become one of the key issues of contention in the current US election campaign. The election will take place on November 5.