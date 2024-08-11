Biden calls Trump ‘genuine danger to American security’

WASHINGTON, August 11. /TASS/. US President Joseph Biden said he believes the Republican nominee for the post, Donald Trump, will undermine US security.

"Mark my words: If he wins this nomination, I mean, excuse me, this election, watch what happens. It's a danger. He's a genuine danger to American security," Biden said in an interview with CBS television that aired on Sunday.

"We're at an inflection point in world history, we really are," the president said. "The decisions we make in the last three, four years, and the next three or four years are going to determine what the next six decades look like. And democracy is the key."

"There's little regard by the MAGA Republicans for the political institutions," he went on to say. "That's what holds this country together. That's what democracy's about. That's who we are as a nation."

He also subjected the Supreme Court to sharp criticism, and reiterated a proposal to reform it.

MAGA, or Make America Great Again, was the main political slogan of former US President Donald Trump during his 2016 election campaign. Biden won’t seek reelection and is supporting the campaign of his Vice President Kamala Harris.